Workday (WDAY) Teams Up With SkillStorm to Boost Productivity

Workday, Inc. ( WDAY Quick Quote WDAY - Free Report) collaborated with SkillStorm to deliver certified Workday technical consultants across diverse sectors. The partnership is likely to accelerate growth of the Workday ecosystem while generating significant value for partners and end customers. SkillStorm, established in 2002, specializes in accelerating careers in high-demand technologies by developing ready-to-deploy technology workforces for blue-chip companies, government entities and system integrators. The company’s approach ensures clients can quickly achieve their business goals with immediate access to experienced tech professionals. The partnership aims to provide Workday clients with skilled and certified resources tailored to their specific needs, significantly boosting productivity. According to industry sources, Workday has experienced substantial growth over the past decade, and this partnership will support further expansion by supplying a steady stream of qualified engineers and technical resources. Leveraging its Techforce by Design model, SkillStorm will offer cohesive and scalable tech teams with specialized expertise in Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management. This model shifts from traditional service channels, allowing enterprises to integrate tech teams uniquely tailored to their requirements, thereby minimizing ramp-up time and enhancing productivity. These teams are particularly advantageous for public sector integrators due to their designs, which meet federal labor category and clearance requirements, ensuring seamless project execution and compliance. Through this collaboration, Workday stands to gain by enhancing its service delivery with highly skilled, purpose-built teams, fostering increased productivity and client satisfaction, and solidifying its market position as a leading enterprise solutions provider. Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Workday is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support. Apart from Financial Management and Human Capital Management solutions, the company offers applications related to Payroll, Time Tracking, Recruiting, Learning, Planning, Professional Services Automation and Student. The stock has lost 4.5% over the past year against the industry’s gain of 30.8%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Workday currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experiences. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.7%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 15.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. ANET holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products. The company has been well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Harmonic Inc. ( HLIT Quick Quote HLIT - Free Report) , currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another key pick in the broader industry. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, the company provides video delivery software, products, system solutions and services worldwide. With more than three decades of experience, HLIT has revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit Internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Harmonic delivered an earnings surprise of 5.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.5%. MSI provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. The company develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products, and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.
Image: Bigstock
Workday (WDAY) Teams Up With SkillStorm to Boost Productivity
Workday, Inc. (WDAY - Free Report) collaborated with SkillStorm to deliver certified Workday technical consultants across diverse sectors. The partnership is likely to accelerate growth of the Workday ecosystem while generating significant value for partners and end customers.
SkillStorm, established in 2002, specializes in accelerating careers in high-demand technologies by developing ready-to-deploy technology workforces for blue-chip companies, government entities and system integrators. The company’s approach ensures clients can quickly achieve their business goals with immediate access to experienced tech professionals.
The partnership aims to provide Workday clients with skilled and certified resources tailored to their specific needs, significantly boosting productivity. According to industry sources, Workday has experienced substantial growth over the past decade, and this partnership will support further expansion by supplying a steady stream of qualified engineers and technical resources.
Leveraging its Techforce by Design model, SkillStorm will offer cohesive and scalable tech teams with specialized expertise in Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management. This model shifts from traditional service channels, allowing enterprises to integrate tech teams uniquely tailored to their requirements, thereby minimizing ramp-up time and enhancing productivity. These teams are particularly advantageous for public sector integrators due to their designs, which meet federal labor category and clearance requirements, ensuring seamless project execution and compliance.
Through this collaboration, Workday stands to gain by enhancing its service delivery with highly skilled, purpose-built teams, fostering increased productivity and client satisfaction, and solidifying its market position as a leading enterprise solutions provider.
Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Workday is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support. Apart from Financial Management and Human Capital Management solutions, the company offers applications related to Payroll, Time Tracking, Recruiting, Learning, Planning, Professional Services Automation and Student.
The stock has lost 4.5% over the past year against the industry’s gain of 30.8%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Workday currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experiences. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.7%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 15.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
ANET holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products. The company has been well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.
Harmonic Inc. (HLIT - Free Report) , currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another key pick in the broader industry. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, the company provides video delivery software, products, system solutions and services worldwide.
With more than three decades of experience, HLIT has revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit Internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Harmonic delivered an earnings surprise of 5.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.5%.
MSI provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. The company develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products, and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.