Mirum (MIRM) Soars on Interim Data From Liver Disease Studies

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( MIRM Quick Quote MIRM - Free Report) were up 27.3% on Jun 17 after the company announced positive interim data from two phase IIb studies, which evaluated its oral ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor, volixibat, for treating patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).
The phase IIb VISTAS study investigated volixibat for the treatment of PSC, while the phase IIb VANTAGE study evaluated volixibat for the treatment of PBC.
Interim data from the VANTAGE study showed that treatment with volixibat led to a statistically significant improvement in pruritus and a placebo-adjusted difference of -2.32 points in the primary endpoint of pruritus, as measured by the Adult ItchRO scale.
Meanwhile, 75% of the patients who were treated with volixibat achieved more than 50% reduction in serum bile acids. Also, treatment with volixibat resulted in significant improvement in fatigue versus placebo at week 16.
Based on the above mentioned interim data, the VANTAGE study will continue to investigate volixibat 20 mg twice daily.
Shares of Mirum have risen 11.7% so far this year against the industry's decline of 6.4%.
Meanwhile, the independent data review committee, which conducted the interim analysis of the VISTAS study, recommended the continuation of the study with volixibat (20 mg dose) twice daily with no changes.
Per the company, the VISTAS PSC interim analysis exceeded the efficacy threshold for study continuation.
Data from the interim analyses of the VISTAS and VANTAGE study underline the potential of volixibat in targeting bile acids in PBC and PSC, two rare liver diseases.
If successfully developed and upon potential approval, volixibat may provide a novel approach to the treatment of adult cholestatic diseases.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Mirum currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector are
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. ( ACRV Quick Quote ACRV - Free Report) , Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. ( ALGS Quick Quote ALGS - Free Report) and RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. ( RAPT Quick Quote RAPT - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Acrivon Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $3.42 to $2.47. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $3.36 to $2.55. Year to date, shares of ACRV have surged 39.8%.
ACRV’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 3.56%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from 84 cents to 73 cents, while loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from 82 cents to 71 cents. Year to date, shares of ALGS have declined 29%.
Aligos Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 7.83%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $3.19 to $2.93. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $2.40 to $2.05. Year to date, shares of RAPT have plunged 86.7%.
RAPT’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 3.19%.
