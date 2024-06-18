GMS Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

GMS Inc. ( GMS Quick Quote GMS - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jun 20, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, both earnings and net sales marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively. How are Estimates Placed?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share has remained unchanged at $2.04 over the past 60 days. The estimated value indicates a 3.3% year-over-year decline.
The consensus mark for net sales is pegged at $1.42 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.8% from the reported figure of $1.3 billion.
Key Factors to Consider
The top-line performance of GMS is expected to have gained year over year on the back of solid demand trends in the company’s multi-family and commercial end markets, accompanied by improving single-family demand patterns. Also, the growing contributions from the acquired businesses are encouraging for the uptrend. The growing demand patterns are likely to have reflected increased sales from the company’s diverse product categories.
Product category-wise, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of sales for Wallboard, Ceilings, Steel Framing and Complementary Product is pegged at $572 million, $172 million, $233 million and $409 million, respectively, indicating year-over-year growth of 5%, 11%, 4% and 7.6%. GMS’ focus on executing strategic initiatives, diverse product portfolio and continuous search for accretive inorganic opportunities are likely to have benefited its performance. Meanwhile, the bottom line of GMS is likely to have declined year over year, primarily due to increased labor expenses, which reflects the higher cost to serve mix and rising volume of commercial and multi-family end market demand. Also, consistent focus on acquisitions and construction of new locations are likely to have added to the expense structure, thus negatively impacting the bottom line. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for GMS this time around. The company does not have the right combination of the two key elements — a positive
Earnings ESP: GMS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. ( SFM Quick Quote SFM - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. SFM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average. The stock has gained 130.1% in the past year. The consensus estimate for SFM's 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 8% and 9.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period's levels. The Gap, Inc. ( GPS Quick Quote GPS - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. GPS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 202.7%, on average. The stock has surged 171.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS' fiscal 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 0.2% and 21.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period's levels. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
