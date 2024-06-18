Motorola (MSI) Solution Enhances Airport Security in Ecuador

Motorola Solutions ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) recently announced that José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport, in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, has opted to deploy Motorola’s AI-powered video security solution, the Avigilon Unity. The AI native video management software with cloud-managed capabilities delivers real-time actionable intelligence. The Avigilon Adapt AI Analytics brings facial recognition features that swiftly locate people of interest and provide real-time alerts about unusual crowd gatherings. Additionally, its Audio analytics feature effectively notifies about unusual noises, such as breaking glass, gunshots or alarms. The Avigilon decision management system integrates video surveillance, access control and decision management into a unified platform. The single-screen interface accelerates threat detection and highlights potentially critical events. The convenience of the cloud allows for hassle-free management of all components of the video security systems with a single unified login feature. Whether at the office or on the move, cloud-based solutions enable officials to access camera feeds, share video clips, monitor system health and receive real-time notifications. Guayaquil is one of the busiest airports in Ecuador accomading 4 million passengers annually. Situated on 180 hectares of land, it connects the country with more than 15 international destinations. The growing volume of passengers and staff, combined with the airport’s extensive area and complex infrastructure, makes ensuring security a challenging endeavor. The AI native, on-premise security suite Avigilon Unity is ideal for addressing these issues and minimizing security threats at the airport. Motorola’s security cameras are strategically installed throughout the large airport area, extending coverage to sites that were not previously secured by the legacy system. To enhance nighttime visibility, thermal cameras have also been deployed. These high-performance cameras, with access control management and advanced video analytics, can efficiently detect and notify officials about anomalies, unusual activities, trespassing in restricted areas or other security threats, such as unattended luggage. These innovative features bolster situational awareness, foster collaboration among safety personnel, improve decision making and support safer and more efficient airport operations.
With the rising global demand for air travel, international airports are seeking to advance their security measures to heighten passengers’ safety and eliminate threats such as petty theft, robbery or organized crime. Motorola boasts a comprehensive security solution suite to capitalize on this emerging market trend. The company recently introduced an additional capability called Visible Firearm Detection with Avigilon Unity, which alerts personnel in real-time upon detecting firearms through connected cameras. The feature is currently available in the U.S. Motorola’s focus on expanding its security portfolio in accordance with evolving marker market dynamics will improve its competitive edge in the industry.
Motorola expects to record strong demand across video security and services, land mobile radio products, and related software while benefiting from a solid foundation. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem. It remains poised to benefit from organic growth backed by a strong portfolio for a large addressable market. The stock has gained 35.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 48.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Motorola (MSI) Solution Enhances Airport Security in Ecuador
