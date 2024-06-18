Qorvo (QRVO) Unveils Cutting-Edge High-Power Amplifiers

Qorvo Inc. ( QRVO Quick Quote QRVO - Free Report) recently introduced a cutting-edge suite of high-power MMIC amplifiers called QPA1314, QPA0016 and QPA0015. The amplifiers are engineered to bolster the capabilities of Ku-Band Satellite communications (SATCOM) terminals and match the increasing demand for high-speed data communications in defense and aerospace use cases. Robust communication is an indispensable element in modern military applications for a multitude of reasons. Real-time transmission of critical information is vital to enhance situational awareness and foster collaboration among different units. Swift exchange of information streamlines the workflow in every aspect of military operations, including surveillance, reconnaissance, logistics and maintenance. The Ku-Band SATCOM terminals offer higher data rates and greater bandwidth, making them well-suited for military and defense applications. Qorvo’s latest suite of amplifiers will significantly improve the efficiency and reliability of SATCOM terminals. The amplifiers come in different packaging sizes, such as bolt-down and surface mount configurations, supporting both traditional and advanced ground terminal installations seamlessly. The copper-based design of QPA1314 and the robust design of QPA0016 and QPA0015 address the problem of heat dissipation in high-power applications. This ensures consistent performance and extends the operational lifespan of these devices. The amplifier family can operate in a frequency range of 12.75-15.35 GHZ and is capable of delivering an output power in the range of 8W-55W. This wide frequency coverage allows for seamless integration across diverse satellite and terrestrial systems while also matching the optimal power demand for specific requirements. With up to 12% higher power-added efficiency, the amplifiers also optimize energy usage in SATCOM systems. Integration of these advanced features promises immense improvement in the performance and efficiency of satellite uplink systems. These latest offerings expand Qorvo’s portfolio of connectivity and power solutions, enhancing its prospects in both commercial and defense SATCOM and radar applications. Qorvo is well-positioned to win some of the industry's highest growth opportunities by leveraging its diversified product portfolio, systems-level expertise, R&D and manufacturing scale and internal assembly and test capabilities. However, demand softness in the cellular base station business remains a major concern for the company. The stock has lost 5.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 11.7%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image: Shutterstock
Qorvo (QRVO) Unveils Cutting-Edge High-Power Amplifiers
Qorvo Inc. (QRVO - Free Report) recently introduced a cutting-edge suite of high-power MMIC amplifiers called QPA1314, QPA0016 and QPA0015. The amplifiers are engineered to bolster the capabilities of Ku-Band Satellite communications (SATCOM) terminals and match the increasing demand for high-speed data communications in defense and aerospace use cases.
Robust communication is an indispensable element in modern military applications for a multitude of reasons. Real-time transmission of critical information is vital to enhance situational awareness and foster collaboration among different units. Swift exchange of information streamlines the workflow in every aspect of military operations, including surveillance, reconnaissance, logistics and maintenance.
The Ku-Band SATCOM terminals offer higher data rates and greater bandwidth, making them well-suited for military and defense applications. Qorvo’s latest suite of amplifiers will significantly improve the efficiency and reliability of SATCOM terminals. The amplifiers come in different packaging sizes, such as bolt-down and surface mount configurations, supporting both traditional and advanced ground terminal installations seamlessly. The copper-based design of QPA1314 and the robust design of QPA0016 and QPA0015 address the problem of heat dissipation in high-power applications. This ensures consistent performance and extends the operational lifespan of these devices.
The amplifier family can operate in a frequency range of 12.75-15.35 GHZ and is capable of delivering an output power in the range of 8W-55W. This wide frequency coverage allows for seamless integration across diverse satellite and terrestrial systems while also matching the optimal power demand for specific requirements.
With up to 12% higher power-added efficiency, the amplifiers also optimize energy usage in SATCOM systems. Integration of these advanced features promises immense improvement in the performance and efficiency of satellite uplink systems. These latest offerings expand Qorvo’s portfolio of connectivity and power solutions, enhancing its prospects in both commercial and defense SATCOM and radar applications.
Qorvo is well-positioned to win some of the industry's highest growth opportunities by leveraging its diversified product portfolio, systems-level expertise, R&D and manufacturing scale and internal assembly and test capabilities. However, demand softness in the cellular base station business remains a major concern for the company.
The stock has lost 5.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 11.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
