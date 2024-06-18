We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Subsea7 (SUBCY) to Handle EPCI for Bittern Field Development
Subsea7 S.A. (SUBCY - Free Report) has been awarded a contract for the development of the Bittern oil and gas field, by Dana Petroleum (E&P) Limited. The Bittern field is located in the UK North Sea, around 190 kilometers east of Aberdeen. The water depth at the site is approximately 90m.
The exact financial details of the deal were not disclosed. However, per Subsea7’s statement, the value of the contract lies between $50 million and $150 million.
The project’s scope of work involves project management, engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a 22km and 12inch pipeline for injection of water. Subsea7 is also responsible for the installation of associated subsea infrastructure and tie-ins at the Triton Floating Production Storage & Offloading (“FPSO”) vessel and the Bittern field.
The Bittern offshore field, discovered in 1996, is located toward the south-east of the Triton FPSO. The Bittern field has been developed with five production wells and two water injection wells connected to the Triton FPSO via a subsea tie-back.
SUBCY has stated that project management and engineering activities will begin immediately in Aberdeen and the offshore activities are slated to begin in the third quarter of 2025. The company has expressed its enthusiasm for being able to render its project management and engineering expertise for the development of the Bittern field, offshore UK. Subsea7 has reinstated its commitment to support Dana Petroleum to meet its targets and successfully complete the development of the offshore field.
