Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SFM Quick Quote SFM - Free Report) closed at $77.75 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the natural and organic food retailer had lost 1.82% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sprouts Farmers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.77, signifying an 8.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.83 billion, indicating a 7.99% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $7.38 billion, which would represent changes of +9.86% and +7.99%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sprouts Farmers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. As of now, Sprouts Farmers holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Sprouts Farmers is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.94. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.33 of its industry.
One should further note that SFM currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Food - Natural Foods Products industry stood at 1.99 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Food - Natural Foods Products industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, positioning it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
