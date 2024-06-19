We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $4, indicating a +0.76% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 4.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.34%.
The upcoming earnings release of Broadwind Energy, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Broadwind Energy, Inc. to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.13 million, down 26.98% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $151.41 million, indicating changes of -75% and -25.59%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Broadwind Energy, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 44.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.47, which means Broadwind Energy, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.