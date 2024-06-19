We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC - Free Report) ending at $2.81, denoting a +0.36% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.
Shares of the lithium producer have depreciated by 35.93% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lithium Americas Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lithium Americas Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.37% lower within the past month. Right now, Lithium Americas Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.