We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Vital Farms (VITL) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Vital Farms (VITL - Free Report) ending at $42.46, denoting a +0.19% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Vital Farms is projected to report earnings of $0.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.67%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $131.11 million, indicating a 23.17% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.94 per share and a revenue of $578 million, demonstrating changes of +59.32% and +22.49%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Vital Farms currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Vital Farms is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.33. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.96 for its industry.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.