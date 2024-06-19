Archrock Inc. (AROC) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Archrock Inc. (
AROC Quick Quote AROC - Free Report) closed at $19.09, marking a +1.7% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.25% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.
The natural gas compression services business's stock has dropped by 11.96% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archrock Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Archrock Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.44%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $270.59 million, indicating a 9.31% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.07 per share and a revenue of $1.09 billion, indicating changes of +55.07% and +10.25%, respectively, from the former year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Archrock Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Archrock Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.62.
Investors should also note that AROC has a PEG ratio of 1.46 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
