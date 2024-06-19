We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
The most recent trading session ended with Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) standing at $13.96, reflecting a -0.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.25% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 1.3% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 2.3% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.81%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $301 million, indicating a 10.35% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.22% and -9.98%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.02 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.95.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, placing it within the bottom 10% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.