V.F. (VFC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

VFC Quick Quote VFC - Free Report) closed at $13.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.
Shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland have appreciated by 12.09% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of V.F. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.35, indicating a 133.33% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.85 billion, reflecting a 11.3% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $10.18 billion, indicating changes of +14.86% and -2.61%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for V.F. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 36.64% lower. At present, V.F. boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that V.F. has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.2 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.17.
It's also important to note that VFC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

