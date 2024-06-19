We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw VirTra, Inc. (VTSI - Free Report) ending at $7.84, denoting a -0.63% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 19.98% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, up 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.27 million, down 20.02% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $38.97 million, indicating changes of -7.79% and +2.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, VirTra, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, VirTra, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.11, so one might conclude that VirTra, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Meanwhile, VTSI's PEG ratio is currently 1.11. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Electronics - Military industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.11 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, placing it within the bottom 5% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.