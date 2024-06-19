Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Ralph Lauren (
RL Quick Quote RL - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $181.89, demonstrating a -0.57% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.
Shares of the upscale clothing company witnessed a gain of 9.58% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 0.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ralph Lauren in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.44, indicating a 4.27% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.49 billion, indicating a 0.57% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.07 per share and revenue of $6.76 billion, indicating changes of +7.37% and +2.01%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ralph Lauren. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.74% lower. Ralph Lauren is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Ralph Lauren is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.17.
It's also important to note that RL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Textile - Apparel industry stood at 1.81 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
