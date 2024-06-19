We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hershey (HSY) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Hershey (HSY - Free Report) reached $182.73, with a -0.17% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the chocolate bar and candy maker had lost 12.03% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hershey in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.47, reflecting a 26.87% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.34 billion, down 6.18% from the year-ago period.
HSY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.60 per share and revenue of $11.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.1% and +2.47%, respectively.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hershey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Hershey is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Hershey currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.07. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.43.
We can also see that HSY currently has a PEG ratio of 4.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Confectionery industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.03.
The Food - Confectionery industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, finds itself in the bottom 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.