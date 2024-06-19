See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Touchstone Large Company Growth Institutional (DSMLX - Free Report) has a 0.74% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. DSMLX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 15.93% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Vanguard Growth & Income Admiral (VGIAX - Free Report) : 0.24% expense ratio and 0.21% management fee. VGIAX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. VGIAX, with annual returns of 16.04% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Adviser (TAMVX - Free Report) : 1.05% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. TAMVX is a Mid Cap Value mutual fund, which targets medium-sized companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion. With a five-year annual return of 13.96%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
