QIAGEN's (QGEN) New QCI Interpret Release Enhances AI Functions

QIAGEN N.V. ( QGEN Quick Quote QGEN - Free Report) recently unveiled a new version of its clinical decision support software, QIAGEN Clinical Insight Interpret (QCI Interpret), which brings significant performance and scalability enhancements for high-throughput, next-generation sequencing (NGS) labs moving to larger test panels and higher test volumes. The improvements accelerate the critical lab performance criteria for turnaround time, diagnostic yield and quality results.
To date, QCI Interpret has analyzed and interpreted more than 4 million NGS patient test cases for oncology and hereditary diseases worldwide and processed above 850,000 clinical samples annually. It has emerged as the preferred choice for labs and organizations of all sizes globally due to its consistency, accuracy and superior content.
More on the News
The latest QCI Interpret release builds upon its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, including AI-derived literature searches and AI-trained phenotype-driven ranking, to introduce unprecedented workflow scalability and seamless test menu expansion. It includes a Bulk Change Tool that enhances variant assessment speed and efficiency by enabling simultaneous assessment of multiple variants, resulting in a six times faster assessment compared to manual variant assessment.
The release introduces a new feature that allows users to flag co-occurring variants with therapeutic significance early in the workflow to ensure the lab and ordering physician are informed of actionable and relevant variants. In addition, enhancements such as new tools for user group coordination and communication allow labs to customize the test organization strategy, providing a more personalized and efficient workflow. The new features are available to existing customers from Jun 2, 2024 onward.
Relevance of the New QCI Interpret Release
NGS is changing the genomics landscape with rapid adoption and advancement within the industry. The senior vice president of QIAGEN Digital Insights highlights the replacement of single gene tests and small gene panels with large, comprehensive gene panels and even whole exome and genome sequencing, leading to an immense amount of data to interpret. The latest release of the QCI Interpret software will facilitate labs to scale up interpretation, identify and classify the most relevant variants more efficiently and find supporting evidence for clinical decisions faster.
Most NGS labs face rising demands to improve productivity, efficiency and scalability to handle growing test volumes while upholding high-quality results. In response to these challenges, QCI Interpret provides a unified system that can support the launch of additional panels without impacting turnaround times. The platform provides comprehensive content with high quality for quick review, smooth case and workflow management, improved reporting flexibility and easy team coordination and substantially lowers manual steps that save lab personnel considerable time.
Industry Prospects Per a Research report, the global clinical decision support systems market was valued at $5.30 billion (estimated) in 2023 and is likely to witness a 10.8% CAGR through 2030.
These systems have surfaced as a promising method to improve patient outcomes and reduce overall healthcare costs. Furthermore, they also play a crucial role in personalized medicine, analyzing patient data, including their genetic profiles and medical histories, to form tailored treatment plans for individuals.
Notable Developments
Last month, QIAGEN achieved the European Union Technical Documentation Assessment and Quality Management System certificate under the European In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Regulation (“IVDR”) for an updated version of the QCI Interpret software. This is the first NGS interpretation platform to be certified under IVDR for both oncology and hereditary applications.
Price Performance
In the past year, QGEN shares have dropped 7.8% compared with the
industry’s 11.7% fall. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
QIAGEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Hims & Hers Health ( HIMS Quick Quote HIMS - Free Report) , Medpace ( MEDP Quick Quote MEDP - Free Report) and ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) . While Hims & Hers Health sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Medpace and ResMed carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here .
Hims & Hers Heath stock has surged 196.9% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have moved upward from 18 cents to 19 cents in 2024 and remained constant at 33 cents in 2025 in the past seven days.
HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.
Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $11.29 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 78.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.9% growth.
MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 30.6%.
Estimates for ResMed’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $7.70 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have declined 2.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 2.3%.
RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.9%.
