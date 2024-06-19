Zacks Initiates Coverage of PrimeEnergy With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated the coverage of
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation ( PNRG Quick Quote PNRG - Free Report) with a “Neutral” recommendation. The independent oil and natural gas company has shown significant growth and operational efficiency, becoming a noteworthy player in the oil and gas industry.
Headquartered in Houston, TX, PrimeEnergy has demonstrated substantial growth in oil and gas production volumes, doubling its production year over year in the first quarter of 2024. Specifically, oil production increased 123% and natural gas production grew 44%. This impressive surge in its production capacity, attributed to successful drilling operations and the addition of wells, has significantly boosted the company's revenues, which soared 88% year over year to $42.99 million.
PNRG has been proactive in acquiring assets to expand its operational footprint and diversify its revenue streams. The company’s total assets grew to $332.9 million as of Mar 31, 2024, from $288.6 million at the end of 2023. This increase underscores the company’s enhanced value proposition and strengthened balance sheet, providing a hedge against operational risks tied to specific geographic or commodity-related factors.
PrimeEnergy operates 542 wells, primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, with its operations concentrated in the Permian Basin and the SCOOP/STACK Play. The company also manages a diverse asset portfolio, including interests in oil and gas properties, and real estate assets.
The research report highlights several key factors that could drive PNRG's growth. PrimeEnergy has ambitious plans for 2024, aiming to complete 54 horizontal wells with an investment of $140 million. These wells, strategically located in areas like West Texas, are expected to drive significant growth in production volumes and financial results in the coming years. The company is preparing for further expansion in 2025, planning to invest $95 million in 23 additional horizontal wells.
However, potential investors should be aware of the challenges highlighted in the report. Despite its strong operational performance, PrimeEnergy faces liquidity challenges. As of Mar 31, 2024, the company’s cash reserves dropped to $1.8 million and its long-term debt increased to $4 million from nil at the end of 2023. While not excessively high, this upward trend in borrowing could raise concerns about the company’s leverage and financial stability.
PNRG's focus on high-capital horizontal drilling projects involves substantial initial investments and higher risks than traditional vertical drilling. Moreover, the company’s reliance on traditional extraction methods, without significant investments in new technologies, could disadvantage it compared with competitors who adopt more cost-effective and environmentally friendly technologies.
In terms of valuation, PrimeEnergy's shares have experienced significant volatility, declining in the past six months but showing strong performance over the past year. Despite this fluctuation, the stock is trading at relatively lower valuation multiples than its Zacks subindustry and sector peers, as well as the broader market, suggesting potential value.
For a comprehensive analysis of PNRG's financial health, strategic initiatives and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This detailed report explores the company's operational strategies and financial performance, highlighting risks and opportunities that may impact its direction.
Read the full Research Report on PrimeEnergy here>>> Note: Our initiation of the coverage on PrimeEnergy, which has a modest market capitalization of $186.6 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.
Image: Bigstock
