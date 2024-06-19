We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling Carnival (CCL) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Carnival (CCL - Free Report) will report quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 96.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.65 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Carnival metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Passenger ticket' of $3.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +17.7% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Onboard and other' will reach $1.97 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.4% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Tour and Other' reaching $47.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +36.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Available lower berth days (ALBDs)' will likely reach 23,587.60 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22,300 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Occupancy percentage' should arrive at 102.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 98%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fuel cost per metric ton' should come in at $674.50. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $677 in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Carnival here>>>
Shares of Carnival have experienced a change of -1.5% in the past month compared to the +3.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.