Ahead of TD SYNNEX (SNX) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, TD SYNNEX (SNX - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.76 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.12 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific TD SYNNEX metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Americas' will reach $8.64 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.7% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Europe' to reach $4.56 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Asia-Pacific and Japan' reaching $899.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for TD SYNNEX here>>>
Over the past month, shares of TD SYNNEX have returned +3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Currently, SNX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.