Green Plains (GPRE) Updates on Nebraska Carbon Capture Project

Green Plains Inc. ( GPRE Quick Quote GPRE - Free Report) has stated that the construction management agreements have been executed and the key equipment required to capture carbon from its Nebraska sites has been ordered. These milestones position the company to start construction in the second half of 2024 and begin the collection of the biogenic carbon dioxide associated with the production of 287 million gallons of ethanol per year in the second half of 2025. The carbon capture equipment will be put at the company's Central City, Wood River and York, NE facilities and has been sized to allow for post-combustion carbon capture and enhanced production, with a total carbon capture capacity of up to 1.2 million tons. The company is at the forefront of producing millions of gallons of low carbon-intensity ethanol and remains on pace to participate in the early days of the Clean Fuel Production Credit and low carbon fuel markets. It also produces high-quality carbon credits. By capturing biogenic carbon dioxide from fermentation, the company demonstrates its commitment to sustainable manufacturing processes and a desire to positively impact the communities it serves. Once operational, it expects to cut the carbon intensity of its biofuel in half, thereby establishing itself as one of the major providers of low-carbon-intensity feedstock for the commercial production of sustainable aviation fuel. The project will also aid the company's whole portfolio by having a beneficial effect on high-quality ingredients like ultra high protein, sequence and renewable corn oil that are produced at its biorefineries in Nebraska. GPRE has entered into construction agreements and funding arrangements to facilitate the ordering of the carbon sequestration equipment. The Trailblazer project is making progress, and once operational, it will safely transfer captured biogenic carbon dioxide from various Nebraska ethanol facilities to Wyoming sequestration wells for geological storage. Shares of Green Plains have lost 52.7% over the past year compared with its industry’s 10.8% decline. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are ATI Inc. ( ATI Quick Quote ATI - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) and Ecolab Inc. ( ECL Quick Quote ECL - Free Report) . ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company’s shares have gained 39.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Carpenter Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company’s shares have surged 95.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. The consensus estimate for ECL’s current-year earnings has gone up in the past 30 days.
ECL, which carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company’s shares have gained roughly 33.6% in the past year.
Green Plains (GPRE) Updates on Nebraska Carbon Capture Project
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are ATI Inc. (ATI - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) .
ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company’s shares have gained 39.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Carpenter Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company’s shares have surged 95.3% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. The consensus estimate for ECL’s current-year earnings has gone up in the past 30 days.
ECL, which carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company’s shares have gained roughly 33.6% in the past year.