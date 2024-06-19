Descartes (DSGX) ePOD Solution Deployed by Scott Parnell

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. ( DSGX Quick Quote DSGX - Free Report) announced that Scott Parnell is utilizing its electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) software solution for the supply and distribution of materials to construction, infrastructure and rail sectors across the country.
Scott Parnell is an independent merchant based in the United Kingdom. It operates two business divisions namely Rouden Pipetek and Scott Parnell.
The U.K.-based merchant is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and the adoption of DSGX’s ePOD software has helped the company to achieve a “significant reduction in paper usage.” Scott Parnell added that using ePOD, which generates digital invoices, will lead to saving 600-1000 pieces of paper on an average per day.
Moreover, the ePOD solution has also helped in boosting customer experience and operational efficiency. DSGX added the delivery solution has helped Scott Parnell to achieve “productivity gains equal to two full-time employees.” The electronic solution confirms the delivery of goods and prepares delivery notes. It then emails the proof of delivery and invoice directly to the customer.
ePOD uses a mobile app that captures customer and delivery information along with associated signatures and images. The chances of errors are mitigated extensively as information and data are transmitted by ePOD in real time.
It forms part of DSGX’s routing, mobile and telematics solutions portfolio and can be integrated with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. By integrating with Scott Parnell’s ERP system, Hansa, the delivery solution, should aid in better inventory management and invoicing.
Based in Canada, Descartes provides software-as-a-service logistics solutions to businesses, including transportation and logistics, manufacturing, retail and healthcare.
In the last reported quarter, Descartes' revenues were $151.3 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. The top line grew 11% year over year. Synergies arising from the acquisition of OCR Services and Aerospace Software Developments in the fiscal first quarter, along with healthy momentum in services revenues, led to the expansion. Also, acquisitions settled in fiscal 2024, including GroundCloud and Localz, favorably impacted revenue growth.
At present, DSGX has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares have gained 21.1% compared with
sub-industry’s growth of 26.4% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks worth consideration in the broader technology space are
Alphabet ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) , Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) and Woodward ( WWD Quick Quote WWD - Free Report) , currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alphabet’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $7.60, up 12.1% in the past 60 days. GOOGL’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 11.3%. The long-term earnings growth rate is 17.5%. Shares of GOOGL have risen 42.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Network’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $7.92, up 5.7% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is 15.7%. ANET’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 15.4%. Shares of ANET have gained 120.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased 11.4% in the past 60 days to $5.88. WWD earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 26.1%. The long-term earnings growth rate is 16.5%. Shares of WWD have risen 60.2% in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
Descartes (DSGX) ePOD Solution Deployed by Scott Parnell
The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX - Free Report) announced that Scott Parnell is utilizing its electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) software solution for the supply and distribution of materials to construction, infrastructure and rail sectors across the country.
Scott Parnell is an independent merchant based in the United Kingdom. It operates two business divisions namely Rouden Pipetek and Scott Parnell.
The U.K.-based merchant is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and the adoption of DSGX’s ePOD software has helped the company to achieve a “significant reduction in paper usage.” Scott Parnell added that using ePOD, which generates digital invoices, will lead to saving 600-1000 pieces of paper on an average per day.
Moreover, the ePOD solution has also helped in boosting customer experience and operational efficiency. DSGX added the delivery solution has helped Scott Parnell to achieve “productivity gains equal to two full-time employees.” The electronic solution confirms the delivery of goods and prepares delivery notes. It then emails the proof of delivery and invoice directly to the customer.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Price and Consensus
The Descartes Systems Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Quote
ePOD uses a mobile app that captures customer and delivery information along with associated signatures and images. The chances of errors are mitigated extensively as information and data are transmitted by ePOD in real time.
It forms part of DSGX’s routing, mobile and telematics solutions portfolio and can be integrated with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. By integrating with Scott Parnell’s ERP system, Hansa, the delivery solution, should aid in better inventory management and invoicing.
Based in Canada, Descartes provides software-as-a-service logistics solutions to businesses, including transportation and logistics, manufacturing, retail and healthcare.
In the last reported quarter, Descartes' revenues were $151.3 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. The top line grew 11% year over year. Synergies arising from the acquisition of OCR Services and Aerospace Software Developments in the fiscal first quarter, along with healthy momentum in services revenues, led to the expansion. Also, acquisitions settled in fiscal 2024, including GroundCloud and Localz, favorably impacted revenue growth.
At present, DSGX has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares have gained 21.1% compared with sub-industry’s growth of 26.4% in the past year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks worth consideration in the broader technology space are Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) and Woodward (WWD - Free Report) , currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alphabet’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $7.60, up 12.1% in the past 60 days. GOOGL’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 11.3%. The long-term earnings growth rate is 17.5%. Shares of GOOGL have risen 42.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Network’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $7.92, up 5.7% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is 15.7%. ANET’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 15.4%. Shares of ANET have gained 120.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased 11.4% in the past 60 days to $5.88. WWD earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 26.1%. The long-term earnings growth rate is 16.5%. Shares of WWD have risen 60.2% in the past year.