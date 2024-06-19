We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
UBER Enters Into Partnership With Discount Grocer Save A Lot
In a customer-friendly move, Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) inked a deal with St. Louis-based Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocers in the United States. Following the partnership, some selected Save A Lot grocery stores will be available through the Uber Eats app. Uber Eats is the online food ordering and delivery platform of UBER.
With UBER and Save A Lot joining forces, more than 150 of Save A Lot’s 600-plus independently owned grocery locations are offering Uber Eats as a delivery method. Another benefit is that Save A Lot shoppers can use their Health Benefit cards to buy multiple items via Uber Eats. Health Benefit cards boost the convenience of eligible individuals for purchasing groceries and over the counter drugs by utilizing their healthcare benefits.
Beryl Sanders, Uber’s director of U.S. Grocery & Retail partnerships said, "Many consumers are price-conscious, and we're excited to continue to partner with brands like Save A Lot to increase value for Uber Eats consumers." To promote Save A Lot's debut on Uber Eats, customers are being offered discounts subject to certain terms and conditions.
Uber’s grocery delivery business has exhibited steady growth since its launch in July 2020 and includes Albertsons Companies, Meijer, Kroger, SpartanNash and Hy-Vee to name a few.
Price Performance
UBER shares have performed impressively, surging 66.8% in a year compared with its industry’s 38.4% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank
UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Stocks to Consider
Investors interested in the same industry may consider some better-ranked stocks like Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) and Crexendo (CXDO - Free Report) .
Alphabet, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is being well-served by its a deepening focus on generative AI technology. Its robust cloud division is aiding substantial revenue growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 earnings has moved north by 12.1% in the past 60 days and is currently pegged at $7.6 per share. Alphabet surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the past four quarters, the average beat being 11.34%.
Crexendo provides cloud communication platforms and services, as well as video collaboration and managed IT services. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) presently.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 earnings has remained stable in the past 60 days and is currently pegged at 23 cents per share. CXDO surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the past four quarters (reporting in-line earnings once), the average beat being 212.5%.