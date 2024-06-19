Sapiens' (SPNS) Latest AI-Powered Platform Strengthens Portfolio

Sapiens International Corporation ( SPNS Quick Quote SPNS - Free Report) , a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, has announced the launch of its cutting-edge AI-powered, cloud-native insurance platform. The Sapiens Insurance Platform is designed to leverage digital engagement, data intelligence, core business processing solutions, and advanced machine learning and generative AI (GenAI) capabilities to help insurers innovate and stay competitive in today’s dynamic market. This next-generation platform aims to streamline and hyper-automate business processes, enabling insurers to make smarter, data-driven decisions. The Sapiens Insurance Platform supports end-to-end insurance processes across all lines of business, enhancing growth through Sapiens’ global expertise and local presence. One of the platform's key advantages is its pre-integrated, packaged business solutions, which ensure rapid deployment and implementation. This allows insurers to quickly adapt to market changes and introduce innovative products and services with increased efficiency. The integration of AI is bolstered by Sapiens’ recent partnership with Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) , which brings advanced GenAI capabilities to the platform. This collaboration offers insurers tailored solutions to accelerate growth and efficiency, setting a new benchmark for industry innovation. The platform’s integration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI significantly enhances the use of AI services, enabling insurers to optimize underwriting, claims and customer service. Expanding Global Presence: Key Catalyst for SPNS
SPNS’ expanding international footprint in the U.K., Germany, the Caribbean and Canada is noteworthy.
Republic Life, a Caribbean-based company, adopted Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Annuities and Sapiens Digital Suite hosted on Microsoft Azure cloud. Sapiens expanded its footprint into Canada on the back of its Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board partnership. Meanwhile, BHSF, a U.K. “profit for good” health and wellbeing provider, has chosen to deploy the Sapiens Platform, including Sapiens IDITSuite for P&C and Sapiens DigitalSuite. German pet insurance brand Cleo also deployed Sapiens SCIPSuite to accelerate its underwriting, digital sales and go-to-market processes. Sapiens recently announced that Bangkok Insurance Public Company Limited (BKI), a leading insurer in Thailand, has successfully implemented the Sapiens Property & Casualty (P&C) platform. This implementation, which includes the Sapiens IDITSuite for Property & Casualty, Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster and Sapiens Intelligence, marks one of the most extensive and complex projects in the Thai insurance sector to date. Sapiens’ Outlook Remains Positive
For 2024, the company still expects revenues between $550 million and $555 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $553.45 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.55%.
Operating income is expected between $99.6 million and $102.7 million. SPNS still expects a non-GAAP operating margin between 18.1% and 18.5%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.48 per share, up 2% over the past 60 days, indicating 9.63% over 2023. Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Sapiens currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
NVIDIA ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) and Alphabet ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) are a couple of same-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Sapiens shares have returned 17.7%, underperforming both NVIDIA and Alphabet, shares of which have gained 172.5% and 25.5%, respectively. Long term earnings growth rate for NVIDIA and Alphabet is currently pegged at 37.57% and 17.51%, respectively.
