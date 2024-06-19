T-Mobile (TMUS) 5G Boosts Fan Experience at PGA Championship

T-Mobile, Inc. ( TMUS Quick Quote TMUS - Free Report) recently announced that it will introduce enticing 5G-powered innovations to enhance viewers' experience at the KPMG Women’s PGA championship. The championship is one of the prominent tournaments in women’s golf and boasts millions of fans. Through its collaboration with TMUS, The PGA is aiming to elevate on site experience and increase viewership of live broadcast. Successful incorporation of tech-driven advanced features demands significant operational efficiency. Ensuring comprehensive coverage across a vast open area is a major challenge. On top of that, deploying advanced equipment to support connected cameras and sensors for various applications is a complex task. T-Mobile’s robust 5G capability efficiently overcomes these barriers. The company’s 5G portable private network, in conjunction with Sony’s portable data transmitters, delivered ultra-fast data speeds, eliminating the need for hard wired cameras, which require miles of cables. It matches the bandwidth requirements for 4K content captures with 60 frames per second. The presence of a large number of 5G-connected cameras across the course will empower NBC, Peacock and GOLF Channel to provide fans with an immersive and comprehensive viewing experience. T-Mobile’s offerings also include a network-slicing feature that optimizes network usage according to specific use cases, such as payment processing, ticket scanning, and event photography. Additionally, T-Mobile Mission Critical Push to Talk will facilitate on-demand, real-time communication for crews on site. TMUS’ 5G technology reduces the data transfer time by roughly 75%, enabling real-time access to scoring, shot data and other insights in KPMG CHAMPCAST. It will also grant fans access to detailed player data, including 3D imagery, radar data, shot trails, green views and individual shot video highlights. By addressing technological limitations and streamlining operations, T-Mobile’s 5G solutions are transforming the Women’s PGA Championship into a more dynamic, interactive event, providing a premium experience for fans, players and broadcasters. The recent venture with PGA of America underscores the growing credibility of T-Mobile’s extensive 5G portfolio. The company’s effort to develop 5G use cases across various sectors will enhance its competitive edge in the industry. T-Mobile is benefiting from industry-leading postpaid customer growth with a record-low churn rate. Its dedicated 5G spectrum assets with superior propagation and a strong emphasis on customer experience are supporting the top line. Its Ultra Capacity 5G network is powered by the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum, which delivers superfast speed, covers 300 million people and ensures a superior 5G experience. Shares of the company have gained 35.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 20.2%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
T-Mobile (TMUS) 5G Boosts Fan Experience at PGA Championship
T-Mobile, Inc. (TMUS - Free Report) recently announced that it will introduce enticing 5G-powered innovations to enhance viewers' experience at the KPMG Women’s PGA championship. The championship is one of the prominent tournaments in women’s golf and boasts millions of fans. Through its collaboration with TMUS, The PGA is aiming to elevate on site experience and increase viewership of live broadcast.
Successful incorporation of tech-driven advanced features demands significant operational efficiency. Ensuring comprehensive coverage across a vast open area is a major challenge. On top of that, deploying advanced equipment to support connected cameras and sensors for various applications is a complex task.
T-Mobile’s robust 5G capability efficiently overcomes these barriers. The company’s 5G portable private network, in conjunction with Sony’s portable data transmitters, delivered ultra-fast data speeds, eliminating the need for hard wired cameras, which require miles of cables. It matches the bandwidth requirements for 4K content captures with 60 frames per second. The presence of a large number of 5G-connected cameras across the course will empower NBC, Peacock and GOLF Channel to provide fans with an immersive and comprehensive viewing experience.
T-Mobile’s offerings also include a network-slicing feature that optimizes network usage according to specific use cases, such as payment processing, ticket scanning, and event photography. Additionally, T-Mobile Mission Critical Push to Talk will facilitate on-demand, real-time communication for crews on site. TMUS’ 5G technology reduces the data transfer time by roughly 75%, enabling real-time access to scoring, shot data and other insights in KPMG CHAMPCAST. It will also grant fans access to detailed player data, including 3D imagery, radar data, shot trails, green views and individual shot video highlights.
By addressing technological limitations and streamlining operations, T-Mobile’s 5G solutions are transforming the Women’s PGA Championship into a more dynamic, interactive event, providing a premium experience for fans, players and broadcasters. The recent venture with PGA of America underscores the growing credibility of T-Mobile’s extensive 5G portfolio. The company’s effort to develop 5G use cases across various sectors will enhance its competitive edge in the industry.
T-Mobile is benefiting from industry-leading postpaid customer growth with a record-low churn rate. Its dedicated 5G spectrum assets with superior propagation and a strong emphasis on customer experience are supporting the top line. Its Ultra Capacity 5G network is powered by the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum, which delivers superfast speed, covers 300 million people and ensures a superior 5G experience.
Shares of the company have gained 35.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 20.2%.
