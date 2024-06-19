Amazon ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) recently launched Blink Moments for global Blink Subscription Plus Plan members to boost its smart home security offerings. Blink Moments is a video viewing experience that automatically condenses clips from multiple Blink cameras present in their homes into a single, streamlined video, thereby simplifying the process of interacting with their footage. Blink Moments integrates with all Blink devices, providing whole-property coverage for customers. It can also be shared on social media or on the Blink app, allowing customers to watch the full story unfold. Amazon strives to enhance the security experience for its Blink customers on the back of its latest launch. Strengthening Blink Portfolio Aids Prospects
Amazon (AMZN) Strengthens Blink Portfolio With Blink Moments
Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) recently launched Blink Moments for global Blink Subscription Plus Plan members to boost its smart home security offerings.
Blink Moments is a video viewing experience that automatically condenses clips from multiple Blink cameras present in their homes into a single, streamlined video, thereby simplifying the process of interacting with their footage.
Blink Moments integrates with all Blink devices, providing whole-property coverage for customers. It can also be shared on social media or on the Blink app, allowing customers to watch the full story unfold.
Amazon strives to enhance the security experience for its Blink customers on the back of its latest launch.
Strengthening Blink Portfolio Aids Prospects
Per a Mordor Intelligence report, the global smart home security market is expected to hit $32.46 billion in 2024 and reach $61.97 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.8% between 2024 and 2029. Amazon is well-poised to capitalize on this growth opportunity on the back of its strengthening Blink portfolio.
Amazon recently introduced its next-generation compact plug-in camera, Blink Mini 2. The new camera is compatible with Alexa and can be connected to an Echo device through Alexa Blink Smarthome Skills.
Amazon’s launch of the Blink Outdoor 4 camera remains noteworthy. It features improved image quality, low light sensitivity, and a wider field of view, with up to two years of battery life and support for person detection.
These efforts will continue aiding Amazon’s overall financial performance in the upcoming period.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $638.24 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.04%.
The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.58 per share, indicating a 57.9% rise from the year-ago figure. The figure has been revised upward by 0.9% in the past 30 days.
Competitive Advantage
Strengthening the Blink portfolio has placed this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company at a competitive advantage against players like Honeywell (HON - Free Report) , Adobe (ADBE - Free Report) and Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , which are also making concerted efforts to strengthen their foothold in the smart home security market.
Honeywell has been a prominent player in the smart home security market on the back of its robust portfolio, which includes a wide range of smart home security products, from home security cameras like the C2 WiFi Security Camera to smart alarm systems to wireless doorbells, enabling customers to take control and protect their home from internal and external threats.
Meanwhile, Adobe strengthened its position in the smart home security market with the recent launch of Abode Edge Camera. The camera offers over 1.5 miles of wireless range and intelligent AI features for comprehensive surveillance. Its six-month battery life allows for versatile placement and is waterproof, making it an ideal addition to customers’ smart home ecosystem.
Alphabet, on the other hand, is gaining solid momentum across its Google Nest portfolio, which includes a slew of smart home security and awareness devices like smart doorbells, sensors, cameras, and locks.
Conclusion
Amazon’s shares have returned 20.3% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Internet Commerce industry’s growth of 15.1%. The company is benefiting from solid Prime momentum, the strong adoption rate of AWS, deepening focus on generative AI and its robust smart home security devices portfolio. It is also gaining from its strong global presence, solid momentum among small and medium businesses and growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving.
Moreover, Amazon has a Value Score of B which presents a strong entry point for investors.