3D Systems (DDD) Expands Portfolio With EXT 800 Titan Pellet
3D Systems (DDD - Free Report) is expanding its footprint in the 3D Printing industry with the introduction of the EXT 800 Titan Pellet, the latest addition to its renowned EXT Titan Pellet systems portfolio.
The new compact pellet extrusion system, boasting a build volume of 800 x 600 x 800 mm, combines the speed, reliability, and efficiency of the larger EXT 1070 and EXT 1270 models into a more compact and cost-effective format.
Designed to meet the diverse needs of manufacturers, the EXT 800 Titan Pellet produces functional prototypes, tooling, fixtures and end-use parts across various sectors, including aerospace, defense, prosthetics and research.
With print speeds up to 10 times faster and material costs significantly lower than traditional filament-based systems, the EXT 800 Titan Pellet system is set to transform manufacturing environments ranging from large shop floors to small labs and universities.
3D Systems Benefits From Robust Portfolio
The latest move bodes well with DDD’s focus on delivering high-speed, cost-effective 3D printing solutions for diverse manufacturing applications.
DDD’s increasing demand for metal 3D printing services has also been a major growth driver. In March, the company announced that Wilting, an industrial machining and metal 3D printing service provider, expanded its manufacturing capabilities with three new DMP Flex 350 metal 3D printers, enhancing production capacity and material diversity to meet growing customer demands.
In January, DDD announced that WeAreAM in Italy added the DMP Flex 350 Dual to its Center of Excellence, enhancing its additive manufacturing capabilities across various industrial markets.
Expanding DDD’s footprint in the digital dentistry market has been noteworthy. The company recently announced its expansion in digital dentistry, highlighted by a quarter-billion-dollar contract for clear aligners and advancements in night guards, dentures, and other dental applications, poised to capitalize on a projected $14.6 billion global market by 2032.
Despite 3D System’s robust portfolio, macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties that are keeping customer budgets under pressure and affecting capital expenditures are a hurdle in the near term.
Increasing competition, particularly from new entrants in China in the hardware side of the business, has been a headwind.
These factors have hurt performance in the year-to-date period, with shares declining 44.5% against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 25.5%.
For 2024, DDD projects non-GAAP revenues to be between $475 million and $505 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $486.01 million, indicating a 0.42% decline year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 10 cents per share, indicating a 61.54% year-over-year increase.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, the 3D System has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) and Dropbox (DBX - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Arista Networks’ shares have gained 44.5% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is pegged at 15.68%.
Alphabet’s shares have gained 25.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for GOOGL is currently projected at 17.51%.
Shares of Dropbox have declined 26.4% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for DBX is pegged at 11.44%.