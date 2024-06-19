Spirent (SPMYY) Boosts 5G Testing With CNF Resiliency Add-On

Spirent Communications plc ( SPMYY Quick Quote SPMYY - Free Report) has announced a significant upgrade to its Spirent Landslide solution. The addition of cloud-native function (CNF) resiliency testing will bolster the 5G Standalone (SA) core testing capabilities of Spirent – a leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks. This will help cater to the evolving needs of mobile network operators (MNOs) and network equipment manufacturers as they transition to cloud-native environments. This upgrade addresses the complexity of integrating new cloud infrastructures and virtual network functions with legacy systems. By including CNF resiliency testing, Spirent Landslide can now more effectively ensure that new distributed infrastructures work seamlessly together. This enhancement is crucial as the 5G SA core leverages public and private clouds to support rapid deployment and scalable network operations, which introduce both opportunities and challenges for service providers. Industry experts highlight the importance of this development, observing that cloud-native demands entirely new processes to achieve efficiencies and operational benefits, with each CNF having unique performance expectations within the cloud environment. The addition of cloud resiliency testing will help network service providers tackle these challenges and deliver high-quality 5G services. Furthermore, experts opined that Spirent Landslide's CNF resiliency testing streamlines complex pre-test and post-deployment procedures. This advancement is pivotal for MNOs navigating the intricacies of 5G standalone and advanced networks, ensuring high performance and reliability in the evolving CNF landscape. Spirent Landslide stands out as the only solution capable of generating real-world 5G traffic while simultaneously impairing the 5G cloud core to assess and correlate its impacts on 5G services. This capability is essential for cloud deployments, wherein failures are common, and CNFs must be resilient to maintain service quality. Traditional manual testing processes and self-developed automation scripts have proven inefficient, and the ambiguity around the ownership of 5G services in CNF environments necessitates a shift in testing strategies. With this upgrade, Spirent is positioned to enhance its market leadership by providing a comprehensive 5G testing platform that meets the demands of modern network environments. This advancement is expected to drive growth and strengthen the company’s foothold in the telecommunications industry. The SPMYY stock has declined 1.8% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 70.3%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Spirent (SPMYY) Boosts 5G Testing With CNF Resiliency Add-On
Spirent Communications plc (SPMYY - Free Report) has announced a significant upgrade to its Spirent Landslide solution. The addition of cloud-native function (CNF) resiliency testing will bolster the 5G Standalone (SA) core testing capabilities of Spirent – a leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks. This will help cater to the evolving needs of mobile network operators (MNOs) and network equipment manufacturers as they transition to cloud-native environments.
This upgrade addresses the complexity of integrating new cloud infrastructures and virtual network functions with legacy systems. By including CNF resiliency testing, Spirent Landslide can now more effectively ensure that new distributed infrastructures work seamlessly together. This enhancement is crucial as the 5G SA core leverages public and private clouds to support rapid deployment and scalable network operations, which introduce both opportunities and challenges for service providers.
Industry experts highlight the importance of this development, observing that cloud-native demands entirely new processes to achieve efficiencies and operational benefits, with each CNF having unique performance expectations within the cloud environment. The addition of cloud resiliency testing will help network service providers tackle these challenges and deliver high-quality 5G services.
Furthermore, experts opined that Spirent Landslide's CNF resiliency testing streamlines complex pre-test and post-deployment procedures. This advancement is pivotal for MNOs navigating the intricacies of 5G standalone and advanced networks, ensuring high performance and reliability in the evolving CNF landscape.
Spirent Landslide stands out as the only solution capable of generating real-world 5G traffic while simultaneously impairing the 5G cloud core to assess and correlate its impacts on 5G services. This capability is essential for cloud deployments, wherein failures are common, and CNFs must be resilient to maintain service quality. Traditional manual testing processes and self-developed automation scripts have proven inefficient, and the ambiguity around the ownership of 5G services in CNF environments necessitates a shift in testing strategies.
With this upgrade, Spirent is positioned to enhance its market leadership by providing a comprehensive 5G testing platform that meets the demands of modern network environments. This advancement is expected to drive growth and strengthen the company’s foothold in the telecommunications industry.
The SPMYY stock has declined 1.8% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 70.3%.
