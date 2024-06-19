Nokia Corporation ( NOK Quick Quote NOK - Free Report) recently extended its collaboration with Google Cloud Platform to help software developers accelerate the development of 5G solutions worldwide. The collaboration is likely to help the developer community create state-of-the-art enterprise and consumer 5G applications by tapping Google Coud’s resources. Leveraging its Network as a Code platform on Google Cloud, Nokia aims to unite telco networks, systems integrators, and software developers from around the world into a unified ecosystem. The platform equips developers with essential technical tools such as software development kits (SDKs), network API documentation, and a simulation and testing “sandbox” in order to create software code and code “snippets” for building applications for its customers. Nokia is also likely to enrich developer experience through the integration of Google Cloud’s Vertex AI and Gemini 1.5 Pro model. These multimodal models are capable of understanding virtually any input and generate almost any output by combining different types of information using text, images, video or code. The collaboration will facilitate Google Cloud’s global developer community across all major industries and geographies to harness the power of the 5G network and coding assistance agents for faster software development. Such collaborations should help Nokia augment its networking footprint to meet the growing global connectivity demands across diverse industries. Shares of Nokia have lost 12.2% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 53.0%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Nokia (NOK) Extends Google Cloud Tie-Up for Faster Apps
Nokia Corporation (NOK - Free Report) recently extended its collaboration with Google Cloud Platform to help software developers accelerate the development of 5G solutions worldwide. The collaboration is likely to help the developer community create state-of-the-art enterprise and consumer 5G applications by tapping Google Coud’s resources.
Leveraging its Network as a Code platform on Google Cloud, Nokia aims to unite telco networks, systems integrators, and software developers from around the world into a unified ecosystem. The platform equips developers with essential technical tools such as software development kits (SDKs), network API documentation, and a simulation and testing “sandbox” in order to create software code and code “snippets” for building applications for its customers.
Nokia is also likely to enrich developer experience through the integration of Google Cloud’s Vertex AI and Gemini 1.5 Pro model. These multimodal models are capable of understanding virtually any input and generate almost any output by combining different types of information using text, images, video or code.
The collaboration will facilitate Google Cloud’s global developer community across all major industries and geographies to harness the power of the 5G network and coding assistance agents for faster software development.
Such collaborations should help Nokia augment its networking footprint to meet the growing global connectivity demands across diverse industries.
Shares of Nokia have lost 12.2% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 53.0%.
