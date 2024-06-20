3 Glenmede Mutual Funds for Reliable Returns

Glenmede Investment Management (GIM) provides managed equity, fixed-income, derivative and ESG strategies, backed by 19 years of experience. GIMs approach is centered on identifying market inefficiencies and ensuring performance through a research-based process. Glenmede offers a diverse range of asset classes like managed accounts, model portfolios, collective investment trusts and mutual funds. GIMs dedication to continuously assessing and refining their strategies is aimed at providing enduring value that aligns with the objectives of their investors. These attributes position Glenmede as a trusted option for investment.
Investing in Glenmede mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more:
Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).
We have, thus, chosen three Glenmede mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.
Glenmede Quant US Small Cap Equity ( GQSCX Quick Quote GQSCX - Free Report) invests most of its assets in small-cap companies. GQSCX advisor employs proprietary multi-factor computer models to choose stocks perceived as undervalued.
Alexander R. Atanasiu has been the lead manager of GQSCX since Nov 13, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (2.1%), Modine Manufacturing Co (2.2%) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (2%) as of Jan 31, 2024.
GQSCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.4% and 14.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.85%. GQSCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,
please click here. Glenmede Quantitative International Equity Portfolio ( GTCIX Quick Quote GTCIX - Free Report) fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities of foreign companies, either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).
Vladimir de Vassal has been the lead manager of GTCIX since Dec 29, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (2.6%), AXA SA (2.2%) and Honda Motor Co Ltd (2.2%) as of Jan 1, 2024.
GTCIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.1% and 8.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1%. GTCIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Glenmede Secured Options ( GTSOX Quick Quote GTSOX - Free Report) fund invests in secured option strategies. These strategies involve composing covered call and secured put options on stock index ETFs, stock indices and individual stocks.
Sean E. Heron has been the lead manager of GTSOX since Jun 30, 2010. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Options (79.8%), US Treasury Bills (20.4%) and Vanguard 500 Index Fund (2.4%) as of Jan 31, 2024.
GTSOX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 4.9% and 7.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.86%. GTSOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week.
Get it free >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Glenmede Mutual Funds for Reliable Returns
Glenmede Investment Management (GIM) provides managed equity, fixed-income, derivative and ESG strategies, backed by 19 years of experience. GIMs approach is centered on identifying market inefficiencies and ensuring performance through a research-based process. Glenmede offers a diverse range of asset classes like managed accounts, model portfolios, collective investment trusts and mutual funds. GIMs dedication to continuously assessing and refining their strategies is aimed at providing enduring value that aligns with the objectives of their investors. These attributes position Glenmede as a trusted option for investment.
Investing in Glenmede mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).
We have, thus, chosen three Glenmede mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.
Glenmede Quant US Small Cap Equity (GQSCX - Free Report) invests most of its assets in small-cap companies. GQSCX advisor employs proprietary multi-factor computer models to choose stocks perceived as undervalued.
Alexander R. Atanasiu has been the lead manager of GQSCX since Nov 13, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (2.1%), Modine Manufacturing Co (2.2%) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (2%) as of Jan 31, 2024.
GQSCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.4% and 14.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.85%. GQSCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.
Glenmede Quantitative International Equity Portfolio (GTCIX - Free Report) fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities of foreign companies, either directly or through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).
Vladimir de Vassal has been the lead manager of GTCIX since Dec 29, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (2.6%), AXA SA (2.2%) and Honda Motor Co Ltd (2.2%) as of Jan 1, 2024.
GTCIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.1% and 8.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1%. GTCIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Glenmede Secured Options (GTSOX - Free Report) fund invests in secured option strategies. These strategies involve composing covered call and secured put options on stock index ETFs, stock indices and individual stocks.
Sean E. Heron has been the lead manager of GTSOX since Jun 30, 2010. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Options (79.8%), US Treasury Bills (20.4%) and Vanguard 500 Index Fund (2.4%) as of Jan 31, 2024.
GTSOX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 4.9% and 7.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.86%. GTSOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>