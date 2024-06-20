Back to top

3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Janus Henderson Contrarian T (JSVAX - Free Report) has a 0.85% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. JSVAX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 13.85% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value L (UBVLX - Free Report) : 0.9% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. UBVLX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. UBVLX, with annual returns of 13.61% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

AQR Small Cap Multi-Style N (QSMNX - Free Report) : 0.85% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. QSMNX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 12.27%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


