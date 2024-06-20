Eni (E) Launches Major Forest Conservation Project in Mozambique

Eni SpA ( E Quick Quote E - Free Report) , in partnership with Biocarbon Partners (“BCP”), an African organization, has initiated the Great Limpopo project in a move to combat deforestation and preserve biodiversity. This ambitious project marks the largest forest protection initiative undertaken in Mozambique and the first to receive a REDD+ license from the Mozambican authorities.
Eni has been active in Mozambique since 2006, engaging in a range of activities from hydrocarbon production through the Coral South project to initiatives promoting the country’s energy transition.
The Great Limpopo project, developed in accordance with the United Nations' REDD+ framework, is aimed to safeguard up to 4 million hectares of forest across the provinces of Manica, Sofala, Inhambane and Gaza.
Conservation and Community Engagement
Designed in collaboration with both national and provincial Mozambican institutions, as well as local community leaders, the project is tailored to address the specific needs of the regions involved. It is also aimed at reducing forest loss through active community participation in forest management. By promoting climate-smart agricultural practices and creating economic opportunities, the initiative is expected to involve more than 320,000 people. The project is also targeted to preserve and restore biodiversity by linking major National Parks in Mozambique and South Africa with communal forest areas, creating natural wildlife corridors. This initiative is expected to protect endangered species such as elephants, lions, cheetahs and leopards.
Sustainable Financing and Carbon Credits
Eni has committed to ensuring a sustainable financial flow to support community livelihoods through the off-taking of carbon credits generated by the project. Continuous monitoring of the Voluntary Carbon Market should ensure the quality and socio-environmental integrity of these credits. This aligns with Mozambique's national forestry strategy and Eni’s broader net-zero strategy, which aims for carbon neutrality by 2050. By 2050, Eni anticipates carbon credits will constitute 5% of the methods employed to reach carbon neutrality.
Conclusion
The launch of the Great Limpopo Project by Eni and Biocarbon Partners signifies a transformative step in Mozambique's journey toward sustainable forest conservation and biodiversity protection. By integrating community involvement, financial sustainability, and innovative conservation strategies, this initiative is not only aimed to curb deforestation but also enhance the livelihoods of local populations. As the first project to receive a REDD+ license in Mozambique, it sets a benchmark for future environmental efforts in the region. Eni and BCP's collaboration demonstrates the power of collective action in addressing global environmental challenges and striving for a carbon-neutral future.
