Teledyne's (TDY) FLIR Unit Unveils SUGV 325 Modular Robot

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.'s business unit, Teledyne FLIR Defense, recently introduced its latest portable and modular robot, the SUGV 325, at the Eurosatory exhibition. This launch should expand TDY's footprint in the booming portable robotics market space. Significance of SUGV 325
The SUGV 325 is an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) that comes with a speed of up to 7 miles per hour (mph), thereby offering superior mobility in the portable robotics space. In its lightest operational configuration, the SUGV 325 weighs only about 9.1 kilograms, which makes this single-person-lift robot easier to carry across rough terrain.
Such features, along with modern technologies integrated into SUGV 325, make this portable robot a desirable choice for multiple operations like Explosive Ordnance Disposal, and remote Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear inspection, as well as surveillance and reconnaissance. Growth Prospects
Factors like rapidly increasing demand for autonomous systems in the defense and commercial sectors and solid technological upgrades enabling the UGVs to be used in civilian operations like rescue missions in case of natural calamities have been bolstering the demand for UGVs significantly over the past decade. This must have prompted the Mordor Intelligence firm to expect the global UGV market to witness a CAGR of 9.8% over the 2024-2029 period.
Such a solid growth opportunity offered by the global UGV market should bode well for TDY. In addition to SUGV 325, Teledyne FLIR offers a broader variety of UGVs in its product line. These include the man-portable PackBot 525 UGV, the heavy-payload Kobra 725 UGV, the Centaur and a few more. Peer Moves
Apart from Teledyne, the expanding UGV market provides growth opportunities to defense majors like
Northrop Grumman's Andros FX is a dexterous UGV designed to defeat a wide range of threats, including vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices. It also includes updated system electronics, mobility improvements for increased speed and maneuverability and a new touchscreen operator control unit with 3-D system graphics, advanced manipulator controls and an improved user interface. Northrop Grumman has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 8.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC's 2024 sales implies an improvement of 4.6% from the prior-year reported figure. BAE Systems' Ironclad offers a distinct set of capabilities for a UGV. It uses high-endurance battery power to provide near-silent operation over a range of 50 kilometers. A modular connection system connects two vehicles together to carry additional weights, such as a customized stretcher. It is also insulated from explosions and small weapons fire, thereby increasing mission survivability. BAE Systems boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY's 2024 sales calls for an improvement of 34.1% from the prior-year reported figure. L3Harris' T4 is a versatile, advanced unmanned ground vehicle with exceptional mobility, exceptional strength and exceptional performance across all-terrain, all-weather capability to tackle any task. L3Harris' long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 9.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LHX's 2024 sales implies a rise of 9.4% from the prior-year reported figure. Price Movement
In the past three months, shares of Teledyne Technologies have fallen 8.8% against the
industry’s growth of 6.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank
Teledyne Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
