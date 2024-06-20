We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Darden Restaurants (DRI - Free Report) reported $2.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. EPS of $2.65 for the same period compares to $2.58 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.62, the EPS surprise was +1.15%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Darden Restaurants performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Same-restaurant sales - LongHorn Steakhouse - YoY change: 4% versus 2.3% estimated by 10 analysts on average.
- Same-restaurant sales - Olive Garden - YoY change: -1.5% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of -0.1%.
- Company-owned restaurants - Total: 2,031 versus 2,048 estimated by 10 analysts on average.
- Company-owned restaurants - Olive Garden: 920 versus 923 estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Same-restaurant sales - Consolidated - YoY change: 0% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
- Company-owned restaurants - LongHorn Steakhouse: 575 compared to the 578 average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Same-restaurant sales - Other Business - YoY change: -1.1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -0.6%.
- Same-restaurant sales - Fine Dining - YoY change: -2.6% versus -0.7% estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Sales- Olive Garden: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
- Sales- Other Business: $590 million compared to the $591.40 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.
- Sales- Fine Dining: $327.10 million versus $352.78 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +55.9% change.
- Sales- LongHorn Steakhouse: $762.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $744.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
Shares of Darden Restaurants have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.