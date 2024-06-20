Jack in the Box Inc. ( JACK Quick Quote JACK - Free Report) , known for its diverse portfolio in the fast-food industry, is pushing forward with its aggressive expansion strategy, particularly through its Del Taco brand. The company announced the opening of a new Del Taco location at 3209 E Colonial Drive in Orlando, FL. This company-owned location is the sixth Del Taco in Orlando and one of six new Del Taco restaurants slated to open in Florida this year. The new Orlando outlet features Del Taco’s modern Fresh Flex design, aimed at enhancing the dining experience with contemporary amenities. Key features include dual drive-thru lanes and order pick-up lockers, which cater to the growing demand for convenient third-party to-go orders. Inside, guests can expect vibrant and colorful decor, creating an inviting atmosphere that aligns with Del Taco’s brand identity. The new Del Taco offers a wide array of menu options, from classic tacos and Epic Burritos to quesadillas and beverages. The menu emphasizes fresh, high-quality ingredients, with dishes prepared in the restaurant’s working kitchen. Highlights include freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, hand-chopped pico de gallo and house-made guacamole. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Expansion Efforts Drive Growth
Jack in the Box (JACK) Expands With New Del Taco in Orlando
Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK - Free Report) , known for its diverse portfolio in the fast-food industry, is pushing forward with its aggressive expansion strategy, particularly through its Del Taco brand. The company announced the opening of a new Del Taco location at 3209 E Colonial Drive in Orlando, FL. This company-owned location is the sixth Del Taco in Orlando and one of six new Del Taco restaurants slated to open in Florida this year.
The new Orlando outlet features Del Taco’s modern Fresh Flex design, aimed at enhancing the dining experience with contemporary amenities. Key features include dual drive-thru lanes and order pick-up lockers, which cater to the growing demand for convenient third-party to-go orders. Inside, guests can expect vibrant and colorful decor, creating an inviting atmosphere that aligns with Del Taco’s brand identity.
The new Del Taco offers a wide array of menu options, from classic tacos and Epic Burritos to quesadillas and beverages. The menu emphasizes fresh, high-quality ingredients, with dishes prepared in the restaurant’s working kitchen. Highlights include freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, hand-chopped pico de gallo and house-made guacamole.
Expansion Efforts Drive Growth
Jack in the Box’s expansion through Del Taco underscores the company's strategic efforts to strengthen its market presence and connect with local communities. By focusing on modernized restaurant designs and a diverse, high-quality menu, JACK aims to capture a larger share of the fast-food market in Florida and beyond.
This expansion is not just about increasing the number of outlets but also about enhancing the overall customer experience. The new Del Taco locations reflect Jack in the Box's commitment to innovation and quality, ensuring that each visit leaves a lasting impression on guests.
The company anticipates approximately 25 to 35 restaurant openings in fiscal 2024. Given the substantial progress in terms of the franchise development program, JACK anticipates achieving a long-term net unit growth goal of 4% by 2025. Also, the company expects to have its restaurants in 40 states by 2030.
Shares of the company have lost 44.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 6.5%.
JACK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Key Picks
Wingstop Inc. (WING - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average. The stock has surged 123.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WING’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 27.5% and 36.1%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 213.4%, on average. EAT’s shares have risen 88.6% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates 5.1% and 41.3% growth, respectively, from the year-earlier actuals.
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.4%, on average. LOCO’s shares have risen 9.8% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOCO’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates 3.8% and 9.9% growth, respectively, from the prior-year figures.