Company News for Jun 20, 2024

  • Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated ((LZB - Free Report) ) surged 19.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share.
  • Lennar Corporation’s ((LEN - Free Report) ) shares declined 5% after the homebuilder forecast lower-than-expected home deliveries in the third quarter.
  • Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. ((NEE - Free Report) ) declined 2.6% after the company said that it plans to sell around $2 billion worth of equity units at $50 each.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated’s ((TXN - Free Report) ) shares gained 0.7% on the broader semiconductor rally.

