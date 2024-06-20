Stratasys (SSYS) Launches Latest J5 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer

Stratasys ( SSYS Quick Quote SSYS - Free Report) has introduced its latest innovation, the J5 Digital Anatomy 3D printer, which is designed to meet the rising need for affordable and high-fidelity anatomical models. This advanced printer aims to help hospitals, medical device manufacturers and research institutions improve patient outcomes, streamline their operations and accelerate the time-to-market for new products. Key benefits of the J5 Digital Anatomy printer include enhanced surgical planning through the production of life-like and patient-specific anatomical models. These models can aid in pre-operative planning, potentially reducing operating room time and associated costs, while also improving communication among medical staff and with patients. Additionally, the printer offers cost-effective training resources with unique realism, making high-quality teaching tools more accessible. It also supports rapid iterations in medical device development, reducing the need for animal testing and shortening the product development cycle. The J5 Digital Anatomy printer features biomechanically accurate materials that mimic the behavior and response of real human tissue, skeletal structures and vasculature. Its compact and accessible design, combined with a lower Total Cost of Ownership, makes it an ideal choice for institutions with budget and space constraints. SSYS’ Expanding Product Portfolio to Aid Top-Line Growth
Stratasys Launches Latest J5 Digital Anatomy 3D Printer
Stratasys has introduced its latest innovation, the J5 Digital Anatomy 3D printer, which is designed to meet the rising need for affordable and high-fidelity anatomical models. This advanced printer aims to help hospitals, medical device manufacturers and research institutions improve patient outcomes, streamline their operations and accelerate the time-to-market for new products.
Key benefits of the J5 Digital Anatomy printer include enhanced surgical planning through the production of life-like and patient-specific anatomical models. These models can aid in pre-operative planning, potentially reducing operating room time and associated costs, while also improving communication among medical staff and with patients.
Additionally, the printer offers cost-effective training resources with unique realism, making high-quality teaching tools more accessible. It also supports rapid iterations in medical device development, reducing the need for animal testing and shortening the product development cycle.
The J5 Digital Anatomy printer features biomechanically accurate materials that mimic the behavior and response of real human tissue, skeletal structures and vasculature. Its compact and accessible design, combined with a lower Total Cost of Ownership, makes it an ideal choice for institutions with budget and space constraints.
SSYS’ Expanding Product Portfolio to Aid Top-Line Growth
Stratasys has made some notable additions to its product portfolio, including the latest anatomical 3D printer. These recent additions to expand the product portfolio are expected to aid SSYS’ top line in the upcoming quarters.
For 2024, management projects revenues between $630 million and $645 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of 12-19 cents.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stratasys’ 2024 revenues is pegged at $634.66 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.13%. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 36.36%.
Stratasys recently announced several updates to its Industrial and Healthcare Business Unit products, as well as Stratasys Direct, to enhance additive manufacturing capabilities. These updates include the introduction of the OpenAM software for the F900 3D printer, enabling expanded functionality and new material use, and the launch of the high-performance VICTREX AM 200 material for demanding industries.
Additionally, Somos NeXt is now validated for Stratasys NEO stereolithography printers and a new integration, Parts on Demand by GrabCAD, synchronizes the GrabCAD Print platform with Stratasys Direct, providing access to a wide range of 3D printing resources and materials. These enhancements are designed to address customer feedback, unlocking more opportunities and accelerating product development.
Stratasys also unveiled its new SAF HighDef Printing capabilities and the launch of the H350 printer, Version 1.5 (V.1.5), which are aimed at expanding SAF adoption across various manufacturing sectors. These innovations benefit industries like aerospace, automotive and healthcare by allowing the production of detailed components, such as gears and mechanisms.
SSYS also introduced its Direct-to-Garment solution for the J850 TechStyle printer, transforming personalized fashion and sustainability with its 3DFashion direct-to-textile printing technology. The technology empowers fashion brands to produce bespoke and personalized designs, enhancing the uniqueness and sustainability of their clothing lines.
Shares of SSYS have plunged 42.5% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector's 25.7% growth due to tough competition in the printer market from players like Seiko Epson, Konica Minolta and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
According to a report by Enlyft, Seiko Epson dominates the market with a substantial 33% market share, followed by Konica Minolta with 19% and HPE with 5%. Stratasys holds a 7% share of the total market.
Stratasys has introduced several innovative products that strategically position the company for long-term success. By consistently releasing technologically advanced products, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company maintains its competitiveness in the crowded printer market.