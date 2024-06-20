EchoStar (SATS) Expands Swisscom's LoRaWAN IoT Coverage

EchoStar Corporation ( SATS Quick Quote SATS - Free Report) subsidiary, EchoStar Mobile Limited, recently announced that Swisscom is deploying Actility and EchoStar Mobile to expand its LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) IoT footprint across the European nations. Based in Switzerland, Swisscom is one of the premium Information and Communications Technology companies, with the Swiss Confederation having a 51% stake in the company. It offers end-to-end digital and IT services to both private and business clients. Swisscom is leveraging EchoStar Mobile’s advanced capabilities to support its sensor-to-satellite operations. Additionally, it is using Actility's ThingPark Exchange roaming hub, which facilitates the seamless integration between Swisscom’s terrestrial and EchoStar Mobile's satellite network. France-based Actility is a leading provider of low-power wide-area networks and industrial-grade connectivity solutions for the IoT. EchoStar Mobile's cutting-edge pan-European LoRa-enabled IoT network integrates the low-power, long-range advantages of LoRa with the extensive coverage of its satellite services. This initiative aims to provide a “direct-to-satellite” network solution that unleashes the true potential of IoT and its subsequent benefits to the industries. EchoStar Mobile will offer Swisscom IoT satellite connectivity services over a multi-year period. Prior to this collaboration, Swisscom’s IoT-managed solutions for various use cases (smart metering, environmental monitoring, tracking, agriculture and smart building) were powered by terrestrial connectivity. Synergies stemming from the integration of EchoStar Mobile’s satellite connectivity and Actility's roaming platform will enable customers to access the “borderless” potential of connected IoT ecosystems, according to EchoStar Mobile. Englewood, CO-based SATS is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It caters to aeronautical, enterprise and government customers with its innovative network technologies, managed services and various communications solutions. In May 2024, SATS secured an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity deal from the U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command Spiral 4 wireless products and services purchasing program for $2.7 billion. Per the terms of the contract, SATS’ subsidiaries Hughes Network Systems and Boost Mobile will provide 5G wireless services and devices to support the Department of Defense across all 50 states and U.S. territories and for international travel on temporary duty. In the last reported quarter, SATS generated revenues of $4.01 billion, down 8.6% year over year. The decline in net subscribers of Pay-TV, Retail Wireless and Broadband and satellite services adversely impacted the top-line performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues was pegged at $4.07 million. Currently, EchoStar carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 0.2% in the past year against the sub-industry’s decline of 44.3%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ( SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%. SIMO is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.
Image: Bigstock
EchoStar (SATS) Expands Swisscom's LoRaWAN IoT Coverage
EchoStar Corporation (SATS - Free Report) subsidiary, EchoStar Mobile Limited, recently announced that Swisscom is deploying Actility and EchoStar Mobile to expand its LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) IoT footprint across the European nations.
Based in Switzerland, Swisscom is one of the premium Information and Communications Technology companies, with the Swiss Confederation having a 51% stake in the company. It offers end-to-end digital and IT services to both private and business clients.
Swisscom is leveraging EchoStar Mobile’s advanced capabilities to support its sensor-to-satellite operations. Additionally, it is using Actility's ThingPark Exchange roaming hub, which facilitates the seamless integration between Swisscom’s terrestrial and EchoStar Mobile's satellite network.
France-based Actility is a leading provider of low-power wide-area networks and industrial-grade connectivity solutions for the IoT.
EchoStar Mobile's cutting-edge pan-European LoRa-enabled IoT network integrates the low-power, long-range advantages of LoRa with the extensive coverage of its satellite services. This initiative aims to provide a “direct-to-satellite” network solution that unleashes the true potential of IoT and its subsequent benefits to the industries.
EchoStar Mobile will offer Swisscom IoT satellite connectivity services over a multi-year period.
Prior to this collaboration, Swisscom’s IoT-managed solutions for various use cases (smart metering, environmental monitoring, tracking, agriculture and smart building) were powered by terrestrial connectivity.
Synergies stemming from the integration of EchoStar Mobile’s satellite connectivity and Actility's roaming platform will enable customers to access the “borderless” potential of connected IoT ecosystems, according to EchoStar Mobile.
Englewood, CO-based SATS is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It caters to aeronautical, enterprise and government customers with its innovative network technologies, managed services and various communications solutions.
In May 2024, SATS secured an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity deal from the U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command Spiral 4 wireless products and services purchasing program for $2.7 billion.
Per the terms of the contract, SATS’ subsidiaries Hughes Network Systems and Boost Mobile will provide 5G wireless services and devices to support the Department of Defense across all 50 states and U.S. territories and for international travel on temporary duty.
In the last reported quarter, SATS generated revenues of $4.01 billion, down 8.6% year over year. The decline in net subscribers of Pay-TV, Retail Wireless and Broadband and satellite services adversely impacted the top-line performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues was pegged at $4.07 million.
Currently, EchoStar carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has gained 0.2% in the past year against the sub-industry’s decline of 44.3%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.
SIMO is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.