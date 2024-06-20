Jabil (JBL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Top Line Falls Y/Y

Jabil Inc. ( JBL Quick Quote JBL - Free Report) reported relatively modest third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with both the bottom and top line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, weakness in multiple end markets, including networking, storage, industrial & semi cap, retail, 5G wireless & cloud, led to a revenue contraction year over year. Growth in the auto & transportation end market partially cushioned the top line. Net Income
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter was $129 million or $1.06 per share compared with $233 million or $1.72 per share in the prior-year quarter. The decline is primarily attributed to top-line contraction year over year.
Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $230 million or $1.89 per share compared with $269 million or $1.99 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85. Revenues
Net sales during the quarter decreased to $6.76 billion from $8.48 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Demand softness in several end markets, including 5G wireless, cloud, industrial & semi-cap, digital print & retail, networking & storage and connected devices, impeded the top line.
Net sales from Diversified Manufacturing Services declined 23% year over year. Electronics Manufacturing Services were down 18% compared to the prior-year quarter. Other Details
Gross profit was $608 million compared with $697 million in the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating income aggregated $350 million, down from $404 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP operating margin was 5.2% compared with 4.8% in the year ago quarter.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
In the first nine months of fiscal 2024, Jabil generated $1.18 billion of net cash from operating activities compared with $1.05 billion in the prior-year period. As of May 31, 2024, the company had $2.46 billion in cash and cash equivalents, with $2.88 billion of notes payable and long-term debt
Outlook
For fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, revenues are expected to be in the range of $6.3-$6.9 billion. Non-GAAP operating income is projected in the $365-$425 million range. Management estimates non-GAAP earnings per share within the band of $2.03-$2.43.
For fiscal 2024, Jabil estimated net revenues to be $28.5 billion. Core earnings per share is projected at $8.40, and the core operating margin is expected at about 5.6%. The company is expected to generate free cash flow of more than $1 billion. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Jabil currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company's focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms. Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ( SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%. It is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.
Jabil (JBL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Top Line Falls Y/Y
