IBM Collaborates With WPP to Revolutionize B2B Marketing
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM - Free Report) recently collaborated with WPP Plc (WPP - Free Report) to introduce a new business-to-business (B2B) solution within the marketing industry. The collaboration aims to enhance productivity and help clients unlock their business value by better understanding the various buying decisions.
Leveraging IBM's cutting-edge AI technologies, including Watsonx, and the newly-launched WPP Open for B2B platform, WPP aims to expedite digital transformation for business enterprises globally.
This new platform is designed to meet enterprise-scale requirements, offering strong security, governance and seamless integration with clients' current systems. It can empower marketers to effectively address B2B marketing challenges. The new platform effectively identifies crucial purchasing decisions of multiple stakeholders in diverse buying groups who collectively can influence the market both internally and externally within organizations.
Moreover, by harnessing advanced data analytics and machine learning capabilities, this WPP AI model can fetch data from the client and third parties through IBM Watsonx to optimize engagement for buying groups. This can provide B2B marketers with guidance on channel selection and content to ensure that buying groups receive a unified, consistent and pertinent message.
Additionally, it also enables them to monitor the effectiveness of marketing activities within buying groups and make real-time adjustments to messaging or influencer targeting as needed.
WPP and IBM will also collaborate with LinkedIn to help clients deliver more effective advertising campaigns. This collaboration is likely to improve the profitability of IBM and strengthen its leadership in delivering innovative solutions across the hybrid cloud, AI, and consulting services.
Shares of IBM have gained 27.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 21.4%
