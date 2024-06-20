We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Verra Mobility (VRRM), Bluedot Unite on EV Charging for Fleets
Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM - Free Report) recently joined forces with Bluedot to enhance charging access for its fleet customers.
Based in Palo Alto, CA, Bluedot is an all-in-one electric vehicle (EV) fleet management platform, which automates payments for public charging. It also provides home charging solutions with tracking and reimbursement. Bluedot is present in more than 80% of public charging stations across the United States.
Per the deal, Verra Mobility will provide Bluedot's fleet EV charging solution to its new and existing customers. Bluedot’s solution will allow fleet owners to easily charge and manage EVs. With this partnership, Verra Mobility’s fleet customers will be able to find, charge and automatically pay for charging at more than 80% of public charging stations in the United States.
Verra Mobility currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the VRRM stock has gained 39.4% compared with the industry’s 10.7% growth.
Increased travel volume and related tolling activity are aiding Verra Mobility’s Commercial Services segment’s revenues. The Government Solutions segment’s results are buoyed by the expansion of speed programs and school bus stop-arm and bus lane programs. However, increasing selling, general and administrative expenses may affect the company’s margins and profitability in the near term.
