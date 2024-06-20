Equinor (EQNR) Boosts Renewable Capacity With Lipno Solar Plant

Equinor ASA ( EQNR Quick Quote EQNR - Free Report) initiated test production at its third solar plant in Poland, named Lipno, significantly enhancing its onshore renewable energy capacity in the country to 200 megawatts (MW).
This development underscores Equinor’s strategic expansion in one of Europe’s fastest-growing renewable energy markets.
The 53-MW Lipno solar plant, situated in the Wielkopolskie province in central Poland, was developed and will be managed by Wento, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Equinor.
EQNR acquired Wento in 2021, along with its 1.6 GW pipeline of solar projects. Since the acquisition, Wento has evolved from a small-scale solar developer into a multi-tech power producer. It now operates three solar plants and one onshore wind park in Poland, achieving a total capacity of around 200 MW.
The combined annual production from Wento’s portfolio is estimated to be 280 GWh, which is sufficient to power about 140,000 Polish households. Equinor’s energy trading house, Danske Commodities, has signed a balancing agreement with the Lipno solar plant and will be responsible for commercializing the produced power in the Polish power market. Lipno is expected to yield returns in line with the prior guidance for renewables in Equinor.
Since the acquisition of Wento, Equinor has effectively doubled its project pipeline to more than 3 GW of opportunities at various stages of maturity. This pipeline now includes not only power generation but also battery storage projects, adding flexibility and enhancing value creation potential.
Poland is actively developing renewable energy to increase domestic power capacity and enhance energy security. For Wento and Equinor, this represents an exciting opportunity to be a leading player in a growing renewable energy market.
Equinor’s strategy in Poland includes a broad energy offering, diversifying generation sources and energy supplies. Beside onshore renewables, Equinor is involved in developing three large-scale offshore wind projects, Baltyk I, Baltyk II and Baltyk III, in collaboration with Polenergia. Additionally, Equinor supplies natural gas from the Norwegian Continental Shelf to Poland via the Baltic Pipe.
With these strategic initiatives, EQNR is well-positioned to contribute to Poland’s renewable energy goals and establish itself as a key player in the European renewable energy market.
