Euronet's (EEFT) Ren to Boost Onnipro's Card Issuing Expertise

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. ( EEFT Quick Quote EEFT - Free Report) recently inked a deal with one of Brazil’s leading payment processing solutions providers and a subsidiary of the Onnitech Group, Onnipro. Under this multi-year agreement, the Ren payments platform of EEFT will be utilized by Onnipro to enhance its card-issuing capabilities and benefit existing clients as well as attract new ones.
Ren, powered by its established expertise in global card issuing and processing as well as a global customer base, extends a highly scalable and flexible platform. This platform is engineered for industry-leading uptime, effortless integration with global payment networks and advanced transaction processing capabilities. As a result, an extensive set of benefits awaits Onnipro as a result of the recent partnership.
Ren will enable Onnipro to expand from a closed-loop provider, currently issuing the widely accepted domestic card brand (Elo) across Brazil, to a provider of open-loop card programs and processing via
Visa ( V Quick Quote V - Free Report) and Mastercard ( MA Quick Quote MA - Free Report) networks. This shift is likely to allow Onnipro to bring more diversity and security within its payment options, provided it adheres to the regulatory and network standards for open-loop card programs.
Additionally, Ren will bring extensive expertise in card network integration to Onnipro, ensuring seamless conversion of authorization messages between Onnipro and card platforms in a standard format, thereby paving the way for streamlined processing. Such assistance will inevitably further solidify Onnipro’s market position as a leading card issuer in Brazil and equip it to address the evolving demands of the Brazilian and global markets.
Regarding benefits to Euronet, the recently inked deal is expected to expand the reach of its Ren platform as Onnipro remains the card processor for Brazil's largest employee benefits company serving more than 12 million customers. Increased utilization of the EEFT platform may drive the revenues of the EFT Processing segment, of which Ren is a part of. The unit accounted for around 25% of Euronet’s overall revenues in the first quarter. Also, Onnipro seems to be an apt partner to Euronet as the companies share an aim of transforming the payments landscape of Brazil and other international markets.
Ren was designed to thrive in the dynamic digital payments environment, encompassing real-time settlements and new payment methods like QR codes, PIN, and biometrics. It primarily caters to financial institutions, central banks and fintech companies. Ren is available as an on-premise solution, allowing businesses to install the platform in their data centers or as a Software as a Service, enabling development teams to access it via APIs in Euronet’s global data centers. The platform’s versatility allows it to function as a payment hub or provide core banking services such as issuing, merchant acquiring, transaction switching and ATM management.
Shares of Euronet have gained 4.4% year to date against the
industry’s 2.8% decline. EEFT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Another Stock to Consider
Another top-ranked stock in the
Finance space is Green Brick Partners, Inc. ( GRBK Quick Quote GRBK - Free Report) , currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Green Brick Partners’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 14.96%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRBK’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 21.5% while the same for revenues implies growth of 10.8% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for GRBK’s earnings has moved 10.2% north in the past 60 days. Shares of Green Brick Partners have gained 10.4% year to date.
Image: Bigstock
Euronet's (EEFT) Ren to Boost Onnipro's Card Issuing Expertise
Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT - Free Report) recently inked a deal with one of Brazil’s leading payment processing solutions providers and a subsidiary of the Onnitech Group, Onnipro. Under this multi-year agreement, the Ren payments platform of EEFT will be utilized by Onnipro to enhance its card-issuing capabilities and benefit existing clients as well as attract new ones.
Ren, powered by its established expertise in global card issuing and processing as well as a global customer base, extends a highly scalable and flexible platform. This platform is engineered for industry-leading uptime, effortless integration with global payment networks and advanced transaction processing capabilities. As a result, an extensive set of benefits awaits Onnipro as a result of the recent partnership.
Ren will enable Onnipro to expand from a closed-loop provider, currently issuing the widely accepted domestic card brand (Elo) across Brazil, to a provider of open-loop card programs and processing via Visa (V - Free Report) and Mastercard (MA - Free Report) networks. This shift is likely to allow Onnipro to bring more diversity and security within its payment options, provided it adheres to the regulatory and network standards for open-loop card programs.
Additionally, Ren will bring extensive expertise in card network integration to Onnipro, ensuring seamless conversion of authorization messages between Onnipro and card platforms in a standard format, thereby paving the way for streamlined processing. Such assistance will inevitably further solidify Onnipro’s market position as a leading card issuer in Brazil and equip it to address the evolving demands of the Brazilian and global markets.
Regarding benefits to Euronet, the recently inked deal is expected to expand the reach of its Ren platform as Onnipro remains the card processor for Brazil's largest employee benefits company serving more than 12 million customers. Increased utilization of the EEFT platform may drive the revenues of the EFT Processing segment, of which Ren is a part of. The unit accounted for around 25% of Euronet’s overall revenues in the first quarter. Also, Onnipro seems to be an apt partner to Euronet as the companies share an aim of transforming the payments landscape of Brazil and other international markets.
Ren was designed to thrive in the dynamic digital payments environment, encompassing real-time settlements and new payment methods like QR codes, PIN, and biometrics. It primarily caters to financial institutions, central banks and fintech companies. Ren is available as an on-premise solution, allowing businesses to install the platform in their data centers or as a Software as a Service, enabling development teams to access it via APIs in Euronet’s global data centers. The platform’s versatility allows it to function as a payment hub or provide core banking services such as issuing, merchant acquiring, transaction switching and ATM management.
Shares of Euronet have gained 4.4% year to date against the industry’s 2.8% decline. EEFT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Another Stock to Consider
Another top-ranked stock in the Finance space is Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK - Free Report) , currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Green Brick Partners’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 14.96%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRBK’s 2024 earnings indicates an improvement of 21.5% while the same for revenues implies growth of 10.8% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for GRBK’s earnings has moved 10.2% north in the past 60 days. Shares of Green Brick Partners have gained 10.4% year to date.