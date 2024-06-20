Eli Lilly (LLY) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Eli Lilly (
LLY Quick Quote LLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $885.99, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.79%.
Shares of the drugmaker witnessed a gain of 11.03% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Eli Lilly in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.65, marking a 25.59% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $9.81 billion, showing a 17.96% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.61 per share and revenue of $42.87 billion, which would represent changes of +115.35% and +25.62%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% increase. Eli Lilly currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 65.5. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.44.
Also, we should mention that LLY has a PEG ratio of 1.97. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
