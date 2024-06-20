We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vistra Corp. (VST) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $88.19, demonstrating a +0.7% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 6.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.59%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vistra Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, down 105.83% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.89 billion, up 22.11% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.08 per share and a revenue of $17.84 billion, signifying shifts of +13.65% and +20.75%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 13.12% upward. Vistra Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Vistra Corp. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.8, which means Vistra Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
