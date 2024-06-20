We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $70.30, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.79%.
The the stock of ride-hailing company has risen by 7.41% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.85% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Uber Technologies in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.31, signifying a 72.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.57 billion, indicating a 14.48% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.84 per share and a revenue of $43.32 billion, representing changes of -3.45% and +16.2%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Uber Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.91% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Uber Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 83.51. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.56 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that UBER currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. UBER's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.