Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) reached $6.11, with a -0.16% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.
Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 7.55% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Energy Fuels to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.85 million, down 43.88% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.11 per share and a revenue of $51.97 million, indicating changes of +8.33% and +37.01%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.67% higher. Energy Fuels currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UUUU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.