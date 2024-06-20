We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $9.24, demonstrating a -0.22% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.79%.
The the stock of real estate investment trust has risen by 0.87% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 1.89% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.75, indicating a 48.28% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.27 million, down 25.3% from the prior-year quarter.
IVR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $41.23 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -33.08% and -17.04%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 15.37% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Invesco Mortgage Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.9, so one might conclude that Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.