OneSpan (OSPN) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with OneSpan (OSPN - Free Report) standing at $12.54, reflecting a -1.72% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.25% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.
Coming into today, shares of the internet security company had gained 1.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.59%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect OneSpan to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 205.56%.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for OneSpan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, OneSpan holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, OneSpan currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.93. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.43 of its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow OSPN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.